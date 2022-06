O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.

O'Neill has attempted a stolen base in each of the last three games, and he's had success twice in that span. This was also his fourth multi-hit game in seven contests since he returned from a shoulder injury. The outfielder is up to a .226/.276/.336 slash line with three home runs, 26 RBI, 18 runs scored and five steals across 163 plate appearances overall.