O'Neill went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Reds.

O'Neill knocked in the Cardinals' lone run in the sixth inning with his RBI double. He also drew a walk and stole second in the eighth. O'Neill has struggled a big at the plate so far -- he was hitless in his previous 12 at-bats entering Sunday. The outfielder is slashing .213/.304/.319 with one home run, two doubles, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 13 contests. He's still penciled into a regular role in the No. 3 spot in the order when he's in the lineup.