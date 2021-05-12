O'Neill went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Brewers.
O'Neill was hitless through four at-bats, but he went yard in the 11th inning to provide insurance runs for the Cardinals. It was O'Neill's sixth home run of the season and first in his last eight games. Despite the power surge, he's striking out at a 32.6 percent clip, which has limited him to a .238/.270/.488 line across 89 plate appearances. On the other hand, he's racked up 14 runs scored, 15 RBI and three stolen bases to even out his production.