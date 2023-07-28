O'Neill went 3-for-3 with a double in Thursday's 10-3 loss against the Cubs.

Since returning from a two-month IL stint on July 20, O'Neill's gone 9-for-27 (.333) with four doubles and a .936 OPS. The 28-year-old outfielder has just two home runs this year, though he's maintained a regular starting role in the middle of St. Louis' lineup. After a slow start to the year, O'Neill is now slashing .252/.326/.370 with 16 runs scored and nine RBI across 132 plate appearances this season.