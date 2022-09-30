O'Neill (hamstring) will advance to agility drills and angled running Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill has missed the last two weeks with a strained left hamstring, but he's taking steps in the right direction. Reports from earlier in the week indicated that his availability for the playoffs was in doubt, so it may still be a stretch for him to return before the end of the regular season despite his progress.
