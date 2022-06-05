O'Neill (shoulder) has made enough progress during his rehab assignment that he could be activated during the first series of the week in Tampa Bay, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Just a day ago, it seemed that a return against the Rays was unlikely, but O'Neill had three hits Friday and the game-winning home run Saturday, so the Cardinals may activate him sooner than expected. Corey Dickerson landed on the injured list Sunday with a calf strain, so the Cardinals' outfield depth is getting tested.