Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Another hitless rehab outing
O'Neill (elbow) went 0-for-4 in Double-A Springfield's loss to Amarillo on Wednesday.
O'Neill went without a hit for the second straight rehab game, but he remains on track for a likely Friday activation. The 23-year-old projects to slot back into a part-time role in the outfield upon his return.
