O'Neill sent 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

The thin air of Coors Field proved an ideal match for O'Neill's potent bat, as the slugging outfielder generated a pair of multi-hit efforts -- which included three extra-base hits (one double, two homers) -- over the three-game set. The 23-year-old has left the yard in three of the last four contests overall, and he's hitting .341 (14-for-41) over the 14 games he's played in his current major-league stint.