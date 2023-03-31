O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays.

With his two-run shot off Alek Manoah in the third inning, O'Neill has now homered on four consecutive Opening Days, tying the major-league record per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. O'Neill was starting in center field -- making way for rookie Jordan Walker -- and batting sixth in the order. Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar occupied the top two spots in the starting lineup ahead of the team's two MVP finalists from a year ago.