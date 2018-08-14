Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Back from DL
O'Neill (groin) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.
As expected, O'Neill is back with the Cardinals after a minimum stay on the shelf with an inflamed left groin. The 23-year-old, who was hitting .309/.333/.491 through 23 big-league games before landing on the disabled list, should slide back into a starting role with Dexter Fowler (foot) still on the mend. Adolis Garcia was returned to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move.
