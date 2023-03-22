O'Neill (illness) is starting in center field and batting second in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old came down with a stomach virus upon his return from the World Baseball Classic, but he'll make his return to Grapefruit League action Wednesday. O'Neill struggled across his first six games of spring training, but he found his groove during WBC play and went 8-for-13 with two doubles and five walks.