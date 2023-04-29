O'Neill (back) is starting in left field and batting sixth Saturday against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
He was scratched from Friday's lineup with back tightness, but it's apparently a minor issue, as he is right back in for the matchup against Clayton Kershaw. O'Neill is hitting .258 with zero home runs and zero steals in his last 10 games.
