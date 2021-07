O'Neill (illness) will be in the lineup Friday against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

O'Neill sat the past two games while dealing with a food-related allergic reaction, but he's good to go after Thursday's scheduled off day. The 26-year-old missed the previous three games before the allergic reaction with a righty pinky finger injury, so he has only eight at-bats so far in July.