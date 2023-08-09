O'Neill (knee) is starting in left field and batting sixth in his return to the lineup Wednesday in Tampa Bay.
O'Neill was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup because of left knee tightness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go a day later. The 28-year-old is batting .283/.387/.528 with three home runs in 15 games since returning from the injured list.
