O'Neill (leg) is starting Wednesday against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill missed the last two games due to cramping in his leg, but he'll start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday. Over his last five games, he's gone 2-for-17 with a double, three runs, a stolen base, three walks and six strikeouts.
