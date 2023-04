O'Neill will start in left field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was on the bench for each of the previous two games after Lars Nootbaar's return from the injured list, but he'll play left field Monday while Nootbaar handles center. Interestingly, O'Neill has been in left field for each of his last two starts after his first 10 starts all came in center field.