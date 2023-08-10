O'Neill (knee) is back in the lineup Thursday versus the Rays.
O'Neill has been scratched the last two nights due to left knee tightness, but it looks like he'll be good to go in Thursday's series finale. The 28-year-old is covering left field and bating fifth for the Cardinals against the Rays and right-hander Zack Littell.
