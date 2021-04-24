O'Neill (foot) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill was out of Friday's lineup after he fouled a ball off his foot Thursday, but he still pinch hit in the contest. O'Neill will start in left field and bat sixth Saturday.
