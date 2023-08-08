O'Neill was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against Tampa Bay due to left knee tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Despite participating in batting practice ahead of Tuesday's game, O'Neill's knee will keep him from playing against the Rays. He's officially listed as day-to-day, so his injury likely isn't severe, and he'll be replaced in the lineup by Alec Burleson.