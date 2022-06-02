O'Neill (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Memphis on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 26-year-old was originally expected to begin the rehab stint early this week, but the cortisone injection he received last Friday delayed it a few days. O'Neill will serve as the designated hitter in his first appearance with Memphis and should work back into the outfield in the days that follow.