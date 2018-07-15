O'Neill (hamstring) was sent to Triple-A Memphis to begin a rehab assignment Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has been out since July 5 with a left hamstring strain. Given the timing, he'll likely spend a few days in Memphis before returning to St. Louis after the All-Star break, though he's not a lock to return to the majors once healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories