Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Belts first MLB home run
O'Neill hit the first home run of his big-league career -- a solo shot -- in Saturday's loss to the Phillies. He finished the day 1-for-3 with a walk in addition to his homer.
O'Neill's first stint in the bigs resulted in seven hitless at-bats, but he seems to have figured things out after being sent back down to the minors. He collected his first big-league hit Friday and followed it up with his first long ball Saturday off Luis Garcia. O'Neill has intriguing power, but St. Louis' stacked outfield consisting of Tommy Pham, Marcell Ozuna, and Dexter Fowler will make it tough for him to carve out a regular role.
