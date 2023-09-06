O'Neill went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-6 win over Atlanta.

The 28-year-old outfielder put together his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 11, while his second-inning shot off Michael Soroka gave O'Neill homers in back-to-back games, and seven in 28 contests since the beginning of August. Sustained success has been tough for O'Neill to come by in 2023, but a 5-for-12 start to September offers some hope he could be poised for a big final month.