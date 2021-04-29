O'Neill went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base Wednesday against the Phillies.
O'Neill got the Cardinals on the board with a two-run homer in the second inning -- his fourth long ball of the season. He continued to reach base throughout the contest, which gave him the opportunity to swipe his first stolen base of the campaign. Though he's hitting only .217 due to a 35.4 percent strikeout rate, O'Neill has delivered four home runs, seven RBI and seven runs scored across 48 plate appearances to this point.
