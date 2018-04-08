Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Blasting cover off ball early
O'Neill has three home runs and seven RBI over his first three games for Triple-A Memphis.
He had a quiet spring with the Cardinals before being reassigned to minor-league camp March 11 shortly after suffering a hamstring injury. He's been a man on a mission over the Redbirds' first three contests, however, with four of his five hits going for extra bases. O'Neill slugged a combined 31 round trippers last season between Triple-A Tacoma (while still with the Mariners) and Memphis, so the early surge isn't overly surprising.
