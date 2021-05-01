O'Neill went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and a strikeout in Friday's 7-3 win over the Pirates.

O'Neill struck out three times in Thursday's win over Philadelphia, but he hit his second home run in three games in the top of the fourth inning Friday. O'Neill is now hitting .241 with five home runs, 10 runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases this season.