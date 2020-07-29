O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.
His fifth-inning shot was the only offense the Cards could muster against Homer Bailey on the night. O'Neill now has two homers and four RBI through four games as he attempts to hold onto the starting spot in left field and keep top prospect Dylan Carlson at bay.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Kicks off season with home run•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Clear favorite for starting job•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Still a main contender for LF job•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Lauded by coach for speed•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Losing grip on starting job?•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Making good contact early•