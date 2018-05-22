O'Neill homered and knocked in four in a 2-for-4 game Monday against Kansas City.

O'Neill won't even let the Cardinals think about taking his bat out of the lineup. The 22-year-old is now an absurd 7-for-12 with homers in all three games he has started since coming back to the majors May 18. O'Neill, a third round pick in 2013, has been one of the most enticing power prospects in the minors and is showing why in his second crack at the show after going 0-for-7 in six games in a stint this April. At this rate, he'll prove he not only belongs in St. Louis, but in the Cardinals outfield on a daily basis.