Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Blasts third homer in as many games
O'Neill homered and knocked in four in a 2-for-4 game Monday against Kansas City.
O'Neill won't even let the Cardinals think about taking his bat out of the lineup. The 22-year-old is now an absurd 7-for-12 with homers in all three games he has started since coming back to the majors May 18. O'Neill, a third round pick in 2013, has been one of the most enticing power prospects in the minors and is showing why in his second crack at the show after going 0-for-7 in six games in a stint this April. At this rate, he'll prove he not only belongs in St. Louis, but in the Cardinals outfield on a daily basis.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers for second straight game•
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Belts first MLB home run•
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: First big-league hit in MLB return•
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heading back to majors•
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers twice Monday•
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Two more homers in Memphis over weekend•
