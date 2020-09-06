O'Neill went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in a victory over the Cubs in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday.

O'Neill didn't get into the matinee contest, but he keyed a 5-1 win in the nightcap with a two-run homer in the second inning. After going deep three times in his first seven games of the season, O'Neill went 17 contests without a long ball until his roundtripper Saturday. He has a .190/.289/.392 slash line on the season.