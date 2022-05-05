O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a walk, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Royals.

The 26-year-old homered and drove in five runs Opening Day, but entering Wednesday's contest he hadn't gone deep in the past 21 games and had a .446 OPS during that stretch. O'Neill finally busted out in Kansas City but still has plenty of work to do with a .202/.276/.333 slash line through 23 games.