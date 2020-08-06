O'Neill was mentioned by manager Mike Shildt on Wednesday as a candidate for cleanup hitter duties with Paul DeJong (illness) out of action for the time being, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The young outfielder has already slugged two home runs over his first 17 plate appearances, and although he's hitting only .200 overall in that small sample, O'Neill does have the power to fill the No. 4 spot in the lineup in the short term. The one other positive aspect of O'Neill's early-season performance has been an almost complete absence of strikeouts -- a frequent problem for him in the past -- as the 25-year-old has whiffed only once.