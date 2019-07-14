O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old tied his career high in RBI thanks to a two-run double in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third. O'Neill is now slashing .271/.311/.414 through 30 games with two homers and nine RBI, and if he can catch fire he could see regular playing time until Marcell Ozuna (finger) gets healthy.