Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Carries offense in win
O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
The 24-year-old tied his career high in RBI thanks to a two-run double in the first inning and a two-run blast in the third. O'Neill is now slashing .271/.311/.414 through 30 games with two homers and nine RBI, and if he can catch fire he could see regular playing time until Marcell Ozuna (finger) gets healthy.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Remains on bench•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Checks out of lineup•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Struggles over first two games back•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hot since return to action•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hits minor-league injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.