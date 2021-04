O'Neill, who hit .356 in Grapefruit League play, went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's season-opening win over the Reds.

The slugger encouragingly kept his hot bat going to open the regular season, belting a 391-foot shot in the fourth inning. O'Neill's ability to continue flashing his well-documented power stroke without sacrificing consistent contact is seen as key to him taking the next step as a hitter in 2021.