O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

O'Neill had started each of the past seven games in left field, going 7-for-27 with a double, three walks and 11 strikeouts during that span. Making consistent contact has been a problem for O'Neill across his various stints in the big leagues, but he'll at least provide the Cardinals with some power upside on the occasions he starts. Though he'll sit out Sunday, he could continue to see regular action coming out of the All-Star break if Marcell Ozuna (finger) remains on the 10-day injured list.