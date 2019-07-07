Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Checks out of lineup
O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
O'Neill had started each of the past seven games in left field, going 7-for-27 with a double, three walks and 11 strikeouts during that span. Making consistent contact has been a problem for O'Neill across his various stints in the big leagues, but he'll at least provide the Cardinals with some power upside on the occasions he starts. Though he'll sit out Sunday, he could continue to see regular action coming out of the All-Star break if Marcell Ozuna (finger) remains on the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Struggles over first two games back•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Rejoins major-league club•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hot since return to action•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hits minor-league injured list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Day-to-day at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Solid since return to Redbirds•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...