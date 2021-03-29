O'Neil has officially clinched the starting left field job, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill never let up this spring, pushing his Grapefruit League average to .372 with yet another multi-hit effort Saturday versus the Mets. While the strikeouts could still use some whittling down, O'Neill has racked up a well-balanced line of three doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, two walks, three steals and five runs across 45 plate appearances in exhibition play. The 25-year-old made an impression on manager Mike Shildt with his approach, with the skipper lauding O'Neill's consistency and the fact he's "in a good place, against lefties and righties."