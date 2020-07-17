O'Neill is expected to begin the season as the Cardinals' starting left fielder, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Just how long O'Neill keeps the job remains to be seen, as highly-touted prospect Dylan Carlson could begin to steal at-bats quite early in the year. Still, O'Neill appears to have beaten out Lane Thomas for the starting role at the beginning of the campaign. O'Neill has shown both potential and cause for concern through his first 293 big-league plate appearances, hitting 14 homers while posting a .258/.307/.454 slash line (good for a 103 wRC+) but also striking out in 37.5 percent of his plate appearances.