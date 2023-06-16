O'Neill (back) was cleared to play catch Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has also been able to do light agility and running drills as he tries to finally get over the hump in his recovery from a lingering back injury. He went on the 10-day injured list May 5 and was transferred Friday to the 60-day injured list. The best-case target for his return to the Cardinals is early July.