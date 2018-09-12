Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Clubs pinch-hit homer
O'Neill went 1-for-1 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.
O'Neill really put the game out of reach when he clubbed a pinch-hit, three-run homer -- his eighth of the year -- off Nick Burdi in the eighth inning to give the Cardinals an eight-run lead. Prior to the blast O'Neill had gone hitless over his last 11 at-bats, striking out seven times against no walks.
