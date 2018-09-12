O'Neill went 1-for-1 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-5 win over the Pirates.

O'Neill really put the game out of reach when he clubbed a pinch-hit three-run homer -- his eighth of the year -- off Nick Burdi in the eighth inning to give the Cardinals an eight-run lead. Prior to the blast O'Neill had gone hitless over his last 11 at-bats, striking out seven times against no walks. It's a small sample size, but as the 23-year-old is competing for playing time in St. Louis' outfield, every bit helps make his case for at-bats, especially as the Cardinals make a run for the playoffs.