O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

The outfielder gave St. Louis a bit of hope in the ninth inning by homering off Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran, but he got no help from his teammates. It's O'Neill's third home run of the year and first in 11 games since returning from his latest IL stint, but the 28-year-old has been productive over that stretch by slashing .316/.422/.500 with four doubles, a steal, five runs and five RBI.