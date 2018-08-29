Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Clubs two-run homer
O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.
O'Neill went deep off starter Ivan Nova in the fourth inning to pick up his seventh homer on the year and his fourth home run in five games. The 23-year-old now has 17 RBI and 20 runs in 89 at-bats this year, putting up a superb .551 slugging percentage in the process. The return of Marcell Ozuna (shoulder) figures to cut into O'Neill's at-bats, but for the time being the young slugger is making the most of it.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Another homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers, drives in two•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Cracks pinch-hit homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Steals, scores as pinch runner•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Doubles, walks in return to action•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not playing first game back•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start