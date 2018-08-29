O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

O'Neill went deep off starter Ivan Nova in the fourth inning to pick up his seventh homer on the year and his fourth home run in five games. The 23-year-old now has 17 RBI and 20 runs in 89 at-bats this year, putting up a superb .551 slugging percentage in the process. The return of Marcell Ozuna (shoulder) figures to cut into O'Neill's at-bats, but for the time being the young slugger is making the most of it.