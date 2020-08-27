O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a game-tying two-run single and a walk in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

O'Neill played a pivotal part in the Cardinals' improbable four-run rally in the ninth inning, as his single with two outs brought home Brad Miller and Paul DeJong, the latter representing the tying run. O'Neill's two-hit effort snapped an 0-for-12 skid that had encompassed his previous three games, and it was his first multi-hit performance since Aug. 15. Despite the success Wednesday, DeJong has a long way to go to vault his season line to respectability, as it still sits at an unsightly .179/.281/.375 through 64 plate appearances.