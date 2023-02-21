O'Neill is competing with Dylan Carlson for the starting center fielder job with the Cardinals, manager Oliver Marmol told Katie Woo of The Athletic on Tuesday.

O'Neill is slated to play center field for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic and evidently the Cards will give him a long look there, as well. In all likelihood, it's going to be Carlson in center and O'Neill in left field on Opening Day, but the team is keeping its options open. Noticeably absent from the center field competition is Lars Nootbaar, who appears pegged for a corner outfield spot. Also worth noting is that O'Neill potentially playing some center field would seemingly create a clearer path in right field for Jordan Walker.