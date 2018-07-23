Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Connects on three homers at Triple-A
O'Neill went 3-for-5 with thee home runs and four RBI for Triple-A Memphis in its 7-4 win over Colorado Springs on Sunday.
O'Neill's fifth multi-homer effort of the season helped him move into a tie with Salt Lake's Jabari Blash for the Pacific Coast League lead with 23. The 23-year-old's credentials as a power hitter aren't in dispute, but there remain some concerns about his plate discipline, which could harm his chances of claiming a full-time role with the Cardinals. Over his multiple stints in the big leagues this season, O'Neill has homered three times in 47 plate appearances, but has posted an ugly 1:20 BB:K.
