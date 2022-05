Manager Oliver Marmol said he hopes O'Neill (shoulder) will be ready to start a minor-league rehab assignment early next week, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 26-year-old landed on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement last week, but it appears he's already on the cusp of a rehab assignment. The rehab assignment could also be a way for O'Neil to get in some extra plate appearances given his .195/.256/.297 slash line this year.