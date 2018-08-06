Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Could require DL stint
O'Neill (groin) missed a second straight game Sunday and could require a stint on the disabled list, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup with discomfort he started feeling shortly before the start of the game. He wasn't cleared to return Sunday and is flying to Miami with the team for further evaluation. Interim manager Mike Shildt confirmed Sunday that "there's definitely a chance" that O'Neill may need a stint on the disabled list, something that's likely to be determined within the next few days.
