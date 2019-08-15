Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Could return during coming weekend
O'Neill (wrist) has a chance to be activated from the injured list at some point during this coming weekend, the Associated Press reports. "I don't want to guarantee it," manager Mike Shildt said. "It's a combination of pain tolerance and grip, getting the pain tolerance and inflammation down."
O'Neill recently received an injection in his wrist, which was expected to take full effect by the earlier part of this week. The slugging outfielder conceivably has a chance to play in at least one minor-league rehab game and still be activated during this coming weekend, but as Shildt stated, it will come down to how well O'Neill continues to recover.
