Cardinals manager Oli Marmol told reporters before Tuesday's game that O'Neill (back) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as next Tuesday for Triple-A Memphis, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

O'Neill was placed on the injured list Friday with a lower back strain. The outfielder has hit just ..228/.283/.337 over 99 plate appearances in 2023, but he'll have a chance to improve on those numbers in the middle of May if he doesn't suffer any setbacks.