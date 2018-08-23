Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Cracks pinch-hit homer
O'Neill hit a game-tying, pinch-hit solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.
Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts turned to lefty Scott Alexander in the eighth inning and Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt countered with the right-handed-hitting O'Neill. O'Neill rewarded the decision with his fourth homer and first off a lefty pitcher. His raw power is impressive, but it seems O'Neill still won't play every day even with Marcell Ozuna (shoulder) on the disabled list. Yairo Munoz got the start in left field Wednesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Steals, scores as pinch runner•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Doubles, walks in return to action•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not playing first game back•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Back from DL•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in two in first rehab game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...