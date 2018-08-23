O'Neill hit a game-tying, pinch-hit solo homer in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts turned to lefty Scott Alexander in the eighth inning and Cardinals interim manager Mike Shildt countered with the right-handed-hitting O'Neill. O'Neill rewarded the decision with his fourth homer and first off a lefty pitcher. His raw power is impressive, but it seems O'Neill still won't play every day even with Marcell Ozuna (shoulder) on the disabled list. Yairo Munoz got the start in left field Wednesday.

