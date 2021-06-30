O'Neill went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He also nabbed his sixth stolen base.

O'Neill drove in Paul Goldschmidt with an RBI single in the third inning before stealing second base and advancing to third on Daulton Varsho's throwing error. O'Neill also swatted a pair of doubles for his second three-hit effort in the last three games. The 26-year-old hasn't gone yard since June 9, but he's still slashing .272/.326/.554 with 15 home runs and 36 RBI to go along with his half-dozen steals.